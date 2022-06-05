Capital Research Global Investors Has $205.93 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $205,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $119.11 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.