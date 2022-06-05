Capital Research Global Investors Has $219.38 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.51% of Americold Realty Trust worth $219,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.00, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

