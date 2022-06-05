Capital Research Global Investors Has $275.67 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.14% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $275,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

