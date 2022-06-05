Capital Research Global Investors Has $343.88 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $343,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

ADI stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

