Capital Research Global Investors Has $428.19 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.84% of Stifel Financial worth $428,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,025,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.