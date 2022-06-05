Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 21,735 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.06% of Albemarle worth $290,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Albemarle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,865,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1,241.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $250.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

