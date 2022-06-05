Capital Research Global Investors Sells 56,256 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SouthState were worth $247,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.