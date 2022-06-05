Capital World Investors Acquires 2,244,470 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $591,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

