Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.29% of Lululemon Athletica worth $652,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

