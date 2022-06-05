Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.52% of Tyler Technologies worth $556,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $356.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

