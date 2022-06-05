Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.27% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $808,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $163.37 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.94 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

