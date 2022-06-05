Capital World Investors Has $437.05 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of eBay worth $437,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

