Capital World Investors Sells 743,584 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $721,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $165.77 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.