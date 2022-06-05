Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Cardano has a market cap of $19.10 billion and $436.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00081903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00254476 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

