Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics comprises approximately 17.9% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 15.59% of Cardlytics worth $342,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $970.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $1,768,800. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

