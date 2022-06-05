CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,806,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

