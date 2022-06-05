Carronade Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 133,000 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Altice USA comprises about 0.6% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.71 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.