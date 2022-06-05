Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.