Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 340 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.26. The company has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $201.29 and a 12-month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.