Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

