Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,435.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,657.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.