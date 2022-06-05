Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

