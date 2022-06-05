CastleKnight Management LP Invests $135,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Regis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regis by 49.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE RGS opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Regis Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.