CastleKnight Management LP Invests $172,000 in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Akumin Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

