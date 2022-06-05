CastleKnight Management LP Invests $206,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.82 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

