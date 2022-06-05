CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

