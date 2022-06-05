CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $59.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.