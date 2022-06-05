CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$79.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.44.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$60.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

