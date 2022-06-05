Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0085

Ccore (CCO) traded up 126.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,508.48 and approximately $66.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 149.1% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,919.86 or 1.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

