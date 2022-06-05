Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

