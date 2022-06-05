Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $45,008,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,280 shares of company stock worth $5,049,130 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

