Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $757,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

TOACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.