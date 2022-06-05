Centiva Capital LP Buys 16,116 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Chegg Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.