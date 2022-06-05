Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGSTU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

NASDAQ:LGSTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

