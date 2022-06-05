Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,535,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AHRNU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.