Centiva Capital LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock worth $5,628,055. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.