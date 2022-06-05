Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE CLF opened at $22.98 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.