Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,833,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.