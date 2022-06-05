Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000.

CMCAU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

