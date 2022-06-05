Centiva Capital LP Purchases 230 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,941.68.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,375.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,528.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.