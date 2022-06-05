Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Village Farms International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 3.08. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

