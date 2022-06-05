Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.