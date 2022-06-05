Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,705 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $179.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

