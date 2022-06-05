Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.