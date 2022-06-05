Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.