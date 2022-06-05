Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $513.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

