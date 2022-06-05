Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

