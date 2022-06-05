Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.16 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $492.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.49.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

