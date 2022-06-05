Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,149 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.12 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

