CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €90.00 ($96.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a one year high of €135.80 ($146.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $647.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.65.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.